Wednesday season 2 part 2 reveals first look at Lady Gaga's Rosaline Rotwood, and fans are convinced she's part of the Addams Family

Netflix has finally given us a glimpse at Lady Gaga's mysterious character in Wednesday season 2 – and fans are already convinced she's a member of the Addams Family.

The streamer took to social media on September 1 to share a shot of the Abracadabra singer in costume, which looks remarkably like something she would've worn back when she was in American Horror Story: Hotel. "A vision in venom," the caption read. "Here's your first look at Lady Gaga in Rosaline Rotwood."

What's perhaps most interesting, though, is that she has Wednesday's (literal) right-hand man Thing on her shoulder, which suggests she's a pal.

A vision in venom. Here’s your first look at Lady Gaga as Rosaline Rotwood. pic.twitter.com/msWK8LzP06September 1, 2025

"Ophelia?" a subscriber on Reddit wondered, claiming that she could be Morticia's long-lost younger sister and just going by a different name. "I thought that as well," replied another.

"She's gotta be Aunt O. She even has Thing [on] her shoulder," echoed a third.

"Thing's backstory is unclear, what if Thing is Rosaline's hand," another theorized.

Ophelia was name-dropped pretty heavily in Part 1, with Morticia telling Wednesday that she, too, was a psychic raven and that the overuse of her powers eventually drove her insane. She's pretty famously blonde in every other adaptation of Charles Addams' Addams Family and notably resides at Willow Hill Psychiatric Hospital; which is where Tyler was confined after his murderous Hyde spree and is one of the second season's main settings. In the show, Morticia reckons Ophelia escaped from Willow Hill; might that be why she goes by Rosaline now?

With Jenna Ortega back as the titular Addams, Wednesday season 2 sees the pig-tailed protagonist batting off her new Nevermore admirers as she tries to solve another mystery using her psychic powers. This time, she's not trying to work out the identity of an unseen serial killer, though, she's trying to stop a horrifying future event from coming true: Enid's death. Isaac Ordonez, Emma Myers, Hunter Doohan, Billie Piper, Steve Buscemi, and Catherine Zeta-Jones round out the supporting cast.

Wednesday season 2 Part 1 is streaming now, while Part 2 lands on September 3. For more, check out our picks of the best shows on Netflix to help fill out your watchlist.