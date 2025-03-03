We've only seen one shot of Invincible season 3's final two episodes in the trailer so far – and it reveals basically nothing

Invincible season 3 is drawing to a close and all signs are pointing to an explosive final set of episodes. It turns out that Prime Video is barely revealing anything, too, as they clarified that only one tiny shot from the episodes appeared in the trailer, and it doesn't give away much.

They shared the shot on Twitter, which shows Mark Grayson fighting Immortal. It was captioned: "This is the only shot from Episodes 7 and 8 we put in the trailer, and fittingly, it’s Immortal taking another L."

While we haven't seen any footage of the final two episodes, there have been some teases, including some brief titles appearing on Prime Video. Episode 7 is titled 'What Have I Done?', while episode 8 is called 'I Thought You'd Never Shut Up'.

The final two episodes will air over the next two weeks on Thursdays, arriving at midnight PT. Check out our Invincible season 3 release schedule to make sure you don't miss a moment.

Invincible has been pretty notorious for keeping details under wraps. Among the biggest secrets that the creators of the Prime Video show have managed to hide is the identity of who Breaking Bad star Jonathan Banks is playing. However, that hasn't stopped plenty of theories emerging that he could be Conquest if the show goes down the Invincible War route.

The latest episode of Invincible finished with a post-credits scene featuring 15 alternate Mark Graysons, too, so it certainly seems like things are about to get intense. For more, check out our guides to the best Amazon shows and the best Amazon movies to stream right now.