Invincible season 3's latest heartbreaking episode was just the beginning as I'm convinced a major comics arc is coming

Invincible Season 3 has just delivered an ironically shocking ending with episode six, 'All I Can Say Is I'm Sorry', in more ways than one. However, any reader of the comics will know this was just the tip of the iceberg compared to what’s to come.

Not only did Aaron Paul's Powerplex accidentally electrocute his wife and son to death while trying to exact revenge on Mark, the final scene confirms Angstrom Levy is still alive with multiple Invincibles from other universes at his disposal, alongside being the one who’s been watching him throughout the season.

With creator Robert Kirkman and showrunner Simon Racioppa's habits of wanting to follow the source material’s main story beats, but leaving room for series-exclusive innovations, the flow of the show has made it slightly hard to 100% guarantee if events with each season were going to happen as they did in the comics.

However, with the return of Langstrom and his army of Invincibles, I knew from the get-go that the Invincible War Arc's adaptation has been finally confirmed. If the battles that follow match those in the original story, it’s going to be a bloodbath – and we’ll likely be saying goodbye to one key character while saying hello to a fan favorite we’ve yet to see on the small screen.

Warning: Major spoilers ahead for both the Invincible comics and potentially episodes 7 and 8 of Season 3.

Invincible War on the horizon

(Image credit: Skybound Entertainment (Image Comics)/Amazon)

The second season already gave us an insight into what would happen if Mark gave into the Viltrumite legacy and decided to take over the world with his father, but Invincible Season 3's episode 7 is set to demonstrate the full scale of that horror with an army of the titular hero attempting to conquer the whole world, appropriately named the 'Invincible War'.

In the comics, the attack lasts multiple days, but is devastating with all groups of active heroes pushed to their limits to stop just a handful of evil Invincibles. Much of the series has focused on what Mark can do when he doesn't hold back his strength, but this shows the result of our hero no longer restraining his morals as well.

Many of Earth's superheroes are greatly injured with cities across the world laid to waste, amounting to countless casualties. In exchange for helping each villainous version of Mark achieve their own goals, Angstrom succeeds in wanting to make the world fear Invincible as much as they did in his own world.

Mark's shame at his failure to save all those killed as a result of his battles before has already weighed on him. With episode 7's name, 'What Have I Done?', the Prime Video show seems to imply this will be the case both figuratively and literally as he’ll have to cope seeing multiple versions of himself destroying much of the world.

With that, the Prime Video adaptation of the Invincible War is going to feel a heavier burden on Mark than he's ever felt, but there'll also be a personal tragedy in the loss of a certain hero to leave a big impact on us all as members of the audience as well.

The end of the road?

(Image credit: Rex and Shrinking Rae on a date in Invincible Season 3 episode 5)

The reason for the altering of Shrinking Rae's fate in season 2, surviving getting eaten by Komodo Dragon whereas her male counterpart died in the comics, hadn't been made clear until we started to see her character develop in Season 3.

Along with showing us as viewers more of her personality and backstory, we've been treated to this version of Rae as more of a grounded human being rather than the throwaway character her original version was. Despite that, her series-exclusive romance with Rex – followed by the confirmation of the Invincible War Arc's adaptation – has made Kirkman and co's intentions all the more clear this time around: to add extra weight for the major upcoming death ahead.

In issue #60, a lone beaten Rex is facing death at the hands of one of the evil Invincibles. Completely out of ammunition to make use of his explosive abilities, he detonates his own skeleton to kill the alternate-universe-Mark Grayson, sacrificing himself in the process.

In the comics, Rex's death still hit his superhero comrades hard, especially Eve, given their history and born-again friendship. Be that as it may, everyone quickly moved on and that upset seemed to only be felt for a couple of issues.

By being together with Rae this time around, that relationship, having us witness its development and getting invested as viewers, Rex's death in this version will feel like much more of a loss to mourn.

Alternatively, Invincible Season 3 could be going for a bait-and-switch this time around and have Shrinking Rae be killed instead. Since she barely survived the second season, it would be a huge twist that would arguably be as harsh as Rex's death and offer an interesting alternate reality of what would happen if Rex was around for the upcoming Viltrumite War Arc.

Nevertheless, another moment back in Season 2 with Rudy hints to Rex's death going about as it did before. After Rex died in the comics, Rudy adopted his name as the new Rex, to honor his memory since his body was cloned from his now-deceased teammate.

As a future version of Rudy as Robot appeared before Mark in Season 2 after he seemingly killed Angstrom, Eve called him Rex, implying the original did indeed die to have his name carried on by his clone as before.

It's time for Conquest

(Image credit: Prime Video)

We have all been wondering just how far towards the Viltrumite War arc Invincible Season 3 will go, and with how the covered events of each episode line-up, it looks like the finale will finally be introducing one of the comics’ finest villains: Conquest.

A grizzled Viltrumite veteran appearing immediately after the Invincible War, who we assume is being played by Breaking Bad’s Jonathan Banks, Conquest pushed Mark to his limits in the comics – both physically and mentally – making for the most intense finale on the show yet.

Bones were broken and popped, blood gushed, and other characters like Eve and Oliver who tried to join the fight were repeatedly swatted like flies. Even reading the issues myself in 2025, it showed just how fragile most of the heroes in Invincible are compared to the Viltrumite threat, even Mark when he’s taken by surprise.

If you thought the final against Angstrom last season was brutal, all I can say without going into spoilers is that Mark has to use his head to have a hope at beating Conquest.

With Invincible's Season 3 finale being titled 'I Thought You'd Never Shut Up', it looks like we're going to get a full adaptation of Mark and Conquest's jaw-dropping fight, and it's going to be as astonishingly violent as it was in the original.

A lot of the critical reception over season’s first six episodes, even in our own Invincible Season 3 review, is that they didn't show enough of the Viltrumite conflict. Well, the fight against Conquest will be an example of the phrase "quality over quantity". Whether you’re as big a fan of the comics or are seeing Invincible’s story for the first time through the show, this could be everything we’ve been hoping for.

The good news is that no matter how into the comics Season 3 will cover, we now know for sure that we’ll get to see more with Invincible Season 4 already being confirmed.

The good news is that no matter how into the comics Season 3 will cover, we now know for sure that we'll get to see more with Invincible Season 4 already being confirmed.