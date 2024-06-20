The Umbrella Academy season 4 will answer "a lot" of questions, says showrunner

The Umbrella Academy showrunner Steve Blackman says the series' final season will address a lot of unanswered questions about the Netflix comic book adaptation.

"We’ll explain Hargreeves' motivations; we’ll figure out a way to make them superheroes again, and this apocalypse is different," Blackman tells Total Film in our new issue out on Thursday, June 20, which features Deadpool and Wolverine on the cover. "They don’t know straight away what they’re up against; the fans will be pleased as a lot of questions will be answered this year."

The show's final season will consist of six episodes, making it the shortest installment yet, so it looks like we can expect a fast-paced, high-octane batch of episodes. David Castañeda and Tom Hopper, who you can see in our exclusive image above, will return as Diego and Luther Hargreeves.

Robert Sheehan, Elliot Page, Aiden Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and Justin H. Min are also back as the rest of their adopted siblings, who are reckoning with a life without superpowers after season 3's dramatic finale. Nick Offerman, Megan Mullally, and David Cross have also joined the cast for season 4.

The Umbrella Academy season 4 is released on Netflix on August 8. And you can read more about it and a whole lot else besides in the new issue of Total Film when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday, June 20.

