The Boys star "couldn't believe" Tilda Swinton agreed to play THAT character in season 4

The Boys star Chace Crawford has shared his reaction to Tilda Swinton's out-there cameo in the first episode of the Prime Video series' fourth season.

In a new interview with Josh Horowitz' Happy Sad Confused podcast, the Gossip Girl said he "couldn't believe" the Oscar-winning actor agreed the play Ambrosius, his character The Deep's secret octopus lover, in the season 4 opener. "I thought she was high or something," he laughed.

Last month, The Boys showrunner Eric Kripke told Variety that they'd set out to find the "classiest, Oscar-winningest, British actress" they could get their hands on to voice the cephalopod. "That's a really short list," he joked, "and Dame Judi Dench was unavailable."

Talking to Rolling Stone recently, Crawford also recalled how nervous he was to film the scene in which The Deep has sex with Ambrosius in season 3. "It's so funny and brilliant now, but when that came up, I was like, 'Oh God, how's this going to work?'" he remembered. "I was in total denial about it. And then it got 24 hours out from the first day I had to shoot it and I almost had a panic attack."

