Only three weeks into January, four more TV shows have been canceled – including a James Wan horror and a superhero show with 100% Rotten Tomatoes score

January might not even be over, but the list of 2025 cancelations have been stacking up. The latest shows to join the list are Extraordinary, Shardlake, Teacup, and Fraiser, joining the likes of The Franchise and The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin.

Disney Plus is behind two of the latest cancelations, axing superhero show Extraordinary after two seasons and historical drama Shardlake after just one season. Variety shared the news, confirmed by a rep for Disney Plus who explained: "Disney+ Original series ‘Extraordinary’ will not be returning for a third season on the service. We’re so proud of the hilarious, award-winning series."

The Extraordinary cancelation is the more surprising of the two, given the series' success. It's currently ranked at 100% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on critics scores of its first two seasons, and even won an award at the Broadcast Digital Awards. Shardlake, based on C.J. Sansom’s beloved novel, was a four-part historical drama, which also received generally positive reviews.

Peacock also canceled one of their recent shows after just one season. Horror series Teacup, produced by James Wan, was set on an isolated ranch in Georgia as a disparate group is forced together to navigate a mysterious threat. Reviews were fairly positive for the show, but Variety reports that it failed to appear on the Nielsen Top 10 streaming charts.

Finally, Paramount Plus' Frasier reboot has also been axed after failing to get a season 3 renewal. Deadline has reported that the show will be offered to other streaming platforms, but the future is looking uncertain for everyone's favorite psychiatrist.

