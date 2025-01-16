The next season of an Apple TV Plus fan-fave show has been cancelled as it "cannot be salvaged" after its star suddenly pulled out three quarters of the way through filming

Season 2 of Apple TV Plus's comedy The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin has reportedly been scrapped.

First reported by British tabloid The Sun, and confirmed by Deadline, the second season was cancelled after star Noel Fielding pulled out of the show with around a quarter of the season left to shoot. Deadline says season 2 "cannot be salvaged". No reason has been confirmed for Fielding's departure.

The show is a comedic take on the life of famous highwayman Dick Turpin, played by Fielding. Fielding can soon be seen hosting the next season of The Great British Baking Show alongside Alison Hammond.

As well as Fielding, The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin stars Marc Wootton, Ellie White, Duayne Boachie, Mark Heap, and Michael Fielding.

