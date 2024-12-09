Invincible season 3 trailer teases darkness to come thanks to Mark's blue suit

Invincible Season 3 - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for the long-awaited, highly-anticipated Invincible season 3 is here – and it teases dark days to come for Mark Grayson.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed above, we see Mark going up against Cecil Steamman, the introduction of Oliver as Kid Omni-Man, and Mark's new, blue suit.

It's the blue suit that's the most significant, as it's a herald of dark things on the way. "He's in a different headspace and that gets reflected in his costume," creator Robert Kirkman has hinted before. "Anyone who has read the series knows the blue suit era is the darkest and the most intense, and there's a lot of really big things that are around the blue suit."

Steven Yeun returns as Mark Grayson, with Gillian Jacobs as Atom Eve, Sandra Oh), Oh as Debbie, J.K. Simmons as Omni-Man, Walton Goggins as Cecil, and Zazie Beetzs as Amber. Ross Marquand's The Immortal, as well as Anissa (Shantel VanSanten) and Shapesmith (Ben Schwartz), are also set to join the Guardians of the Globe in season 3.

Invincible first premiered to rave reviews and impressive streaming numbers in 2021, with fans waiting two years for Invincible season 2. Season 2 was split into two parts, with Part One premiering on November 3, 2023. Part One wrapped up in November 2023, with Part 2 premiering on March 14, 2024. Creator Robert Kirkman initially explained that the break was a way to digest the intense events of season 2, saying it made sense "narratively." Thankfully, there's no midseason split this time and fans won't have to wait.

Invincible seasons 1 and 2 are streaming now on Prime Video, with season 3 landing on February 6, 2025.

