Invincible creator explains why every episode of season 3 will feel like a finale: "The stakes are really high"

When teasing Invincible season 3 earlier this year, creator Robert Kirkman said that every episode will "feel like a finale". Now the show’s return is on the horizon, he elaborates a bit more on what he means about that, as well as why season 3 will be the darkest yet.

"The stakes of the season are really high and the content of the season is really dense," Kirkman says at a roundtable attended by GamesRadar+ at San Diego Comic-Con. "So we've set up a lot of stories in season 1 and season 2 that are kind of coming to a head in season three. And so in a lot of ways, every episode does kind of feel like a finale."

The comic book creator adds: "There's something big about every episode, there's a massive conclusion in every episode, there's some kind of huge evolution of a character or story turn that happens in every episode. I'm really excited to finally get to see season 3 because it's gonna be crazy."

During the Invincible panel at San Diego Comic-Con, we also got the first look at season 3, which features Mark Grayson in his new blue suit for the first time. "It's definitely an evolution of the series," Kirkman adds of new look and the third outing.

"I think it's growing darker season to season, if you can believe it and yes, it's more of that. Mark was in a really strange place at the end of every season, but definitely in the case of the second season, having killed Angstrom Levy and having to deal with that. That’s really going to weigh on him and temper every decision he makes, every action he takes moving forward in season 3. It’s going to change the way that the show operates."

Invincible season 3 hasn’t got a release date yet, but it's apparently not too far off. Kirkman also gave us a small tease on whether we can expect the next outing to be split into several parts as well.

