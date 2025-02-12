Invincible keeps asking Bryan Cranston to star, and he keeps turning them down: "That has become our tradition"
Invincible creator Robert Kirkman says Bryan Cranston keeps turning down a role in the animated superhero show.
"Sometimes an actor is brought up for a role, and I’m like, 'Oh my gosh, never in a million years would have I thought of that.' That's when it's really exciting. As far as dream casting goes, I think we offer Bryan Cranston a role every season," Kirkman told Discussing Film. "That has become our tradition, and his tradition is that he turns us down (laughs). But we're coming for you again, Bryan, and we'll see what happens next time. Fingers crossed! Literally, Bryan Cranston is the only actor that has turned us down."
Invincible season 3 is in full swing on Prime Video, and it debuted to a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score. Our own Invincible season 3 review praises it as "a supercharged, streamlined approach to Mark's changing power dynamics – and the challenges he fights to overcome in his blue suit era."
Work on Invincible season 4 has also already begun. "Yeah, we actually have dipped our toes. Or at least I have into the next season," J.K. Simmons, who plays Omni-Man in the show, said recently. "And I'm looking forward to... I don't know when in the next coming months, but looking forward to getting back in the studio again."
