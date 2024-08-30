The Invincible live-action movie is still in development, but creator Robert Kirkman reveals why it's taking so long

The Invincible live-action movie is still happening, despite years of silence on the project.

The movie was first revealed in 2017, which is long before the animated show even made it to Prime Video. But, we now know the live-action film is still in the works.

"It's still in development. We're still working with Universal," Invincible creator Robert Kirkman revealed at a roundtable attended by The Direct. "You know, the show is going so well. I think the movie absolutely has to be perfect. And so it's taking a lot of time, like getting the pieces aligned and getting everything to work so that we can come out and make it as good as it can possibly be. So it's been in development for a long time, and it's probably going to be in development for a while longer."

He added: "Just because, in relation to the show, it has to provide a different experience, it has to still be true to Invincible in some interesting ways. But it has to be its own thing. It has to stand on its own. And so that's something we're spending a lot of time crafting. But I think when it finally happens, it's gonna be really cool."

Kirkman also noted that the movie "has to be as good as the show, but in a lot of ways, it has to be better than the show because, you know, movies are tough, and you got to get audiences into theaters," then joked that "it may take so long that Timothée Chalamet can play Omni-Man."

Invincible season 3 is currently in the works, and season 4 has already been confirmed. Get ready for a lot more Mark Grayson, then.

While you wait for Invincible season 3, which doesn't yet have a release date, check out our guide to the best shows on Prime Video to stream now.