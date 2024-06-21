Benedict Cumberbatch seemingly confirms Doctor Strange will be in Avengers 5 – and filming begins next year

Benedict Cumberbatch has seemingly confirmed that Doctor Strange will indeed be in the next Avengers movie – and that filming begins next year.

In a new interview with Netflix, the actor looks back on his most iconic roles. "The joy of playing [Doctor Strange] is immense, but it also means I can help platform stories and writing and less commercial fare into being so he's a gift in many, many ways in my life," Cumberbatch says before explaining that he almost had to give up the role initially due to scheduling conflicts.

"I'm very much looking forward to Avengers next year, which is cooking up a storm," he adds. You can watch the clip below.

The fifth Avengers movie, which is no longer called The Kang Dynasty, is set for a 2026 release date and reportedly may be bringing back 60 beloved Marvel superheroes – and we can now confirm that Doctor Strange is indeed one of them. Deadpool & Wolverine helmer Shawn Levy is reportedly in talks to direct the pic after Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton exited as director in 2023.

Deadline reported that Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston, Simu Liu, and Karen Gillian were among the list of returning heroes. We're curious to see if Kate Bishop, who takes over the Hawkeye mantle at the end of the Disney Plus series, will join the team.

The Avengers 5 is slated for a May 1, 2026 release date. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.