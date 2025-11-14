New on Disney Plus in December 2025: all the latest movies and shows streaming this month

If you're looking for a list of everything that's going to be streaming on Disney Plus in December 2025 then you're in the right place! On this page you'll find our guide to every show and movie hitting the streamer, as well as our pick of the best things to watch titles this month.

Disney Plus is undoubtedly one of the best streaming services out there, with some huge franchises, like the MCU and Star Wars, as well as intriguing one-off films and shows. This month will see the much-anticipated return of Percy Jackson & The Olympians for its second season. Taylor Swift fans, meanwhile, will be thrilled to see the final show of the pop star's massive Eras Tour, as well as a new six-episode documentary series.

Pick of the month for December 2025

Percy Jackson & The Olympians season 2

(Image credit: Disney/David Bukach)

The first season of Percy Jackson & The Olympians was a huge hit for Disney Plus back in 2023. The new season is based on the second book of Rick Riordan's Jackson novels, The Sea of Monsters, and will see young Percy embark on a mission to save his friend Grover Underwood (Aryan Simhadri), who has gone in search of the god Pan. What's more, rescuing Grover may be key to saving Camp Half-Blood itself.

Expect more exciting adventures through Greek mythology over eight episodes. The first two instalments are released on December 10, with the rest following weekly from then. And fans needn't worry about waiting too long for the story to continue – a third season is already confirmed to be in production.

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

December is going to be a huge month for Swifties. Disney Plus is launching this six-part docuseries, which will go behind-the-scenes on the star's epic Eras Tour like never before. Released in two-episode batches throughout December, The End of an Era will explore the development of this world-conquering tour, how it all came together, and its impact on Taylor.

Disney are promising that the show "spotlights performers, family members, and friends – including Gracie Abrams, Sabrina Carpenter, Ed Sheeran, and Florence Welch," and promises to offer "never-before-seen insight into what it took to create a phenomenon." The first two episodes are streaming from December 12, alongside the full final show of the tour.

Streaming on Disney Plus in December 2025

December 2, 2025

All’s Fair (New episode)

The Roses (Movie)

December 4, 2025

The Kardashians (New episode)

December 5, 2025

Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Last Straw (Movie)

December 9, 2025

Monsters Funday Football (Sports)

December 10, 2025

Percy Jackson and the Olympians season 2 (Series premiere)

December 11, 2025

The Kardashians (New episode)

December 12, 2025

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The Final Show (Music)

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era (Series premiere, two episodes episodes)

December 16, 2025

All's Fair (New episode)

December 17, 2025

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (New episode)

December 18, 2025

The Kardashians (New episode)

December 19, 2025

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era (Series – 2 new episodes)

December 23, 2025

All’s Fair (New episode)

December 24, 2025

Percy Jackson and the Olympians (New episode)

December 25, 2025

The Kardashians (New episode)

December 26, 2025

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour | The End of an Era (Series – 2 new episodes)

December 31, 2025