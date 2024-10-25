The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend

As another weekend rolls around, we're back with some more new streaming recommendations. First up, South Korean hit Hellbound, which took Netflix by storm back in 2021, returns for a second season, while Like a Dragon: Yakuza gives the video game a live-action adaptation over on Prime Video.

Elsewhere, other TV offerings include Before, a new psychological thriller miniseries on Apple TV Plus starring Billy Crystal, and a chance to rewatch prison break drama Escape at Dannemora, directed by Ben Stiller, on Netflix in the US.

As for movies, Kate Beckinsale stars in Canary Black, a new action thriller from the director of Taken, on Prime Video, new documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band arrives on Hulu and Disney Plus, and US audiences can catch M. Night Shyamalan's latest, Trap, over on Max.

Hellbound season 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

South Korean dark fantasy hit Hellbound returns for a second season on Netflix. Train to Busan helmer Yeon Sang-ho is back to direct the new installment of the show, which is set in a world where supernatural beings appear out of nowhere to condemn people to hell. In season 2, the battle to beat these decrees of damnation rages on – and when people start being resurrected, things get even more complicated. All six episodes are streaming now.

Canary Black

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Kate Beckinsale stars in new espionage action thriller Black Canary on Prime Video. She plays Avery Graves, a CIA agent whose husband is kidnapped by terrorists who blackmail her into betraying her country to keep him safe. Cut off from her team, she must turn to more unscrupulous methods – and contacts – to secure the ransom. Taken helmer Pierre Morel directed the movie and the cast also includes Ruper Friend and Ray Stevenson.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Like a Dragon: Yakuza

(Image credit: Amazon MGM Studios)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Like a Dragon: Yakuza brings the video game of the same name to the small screen in a new live-action adaptation for Prime Video. The show follows former yakuza Kazuma Kiryu (Ryoma Takeuchi), who finds himself drawn into a great conspiracy involving his best friend after being released from a decade-long stint in prison. The first three episodes are available to stream now, with the second batch of three episodes arriving next Thursday.

For more, read our Like a Dragon: Yakuza review.

Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band

(Image credit: Hulu)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Hulu in the US, Disney Plus in the UK

New documentary Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band follows the legendary singer-songwriter and his band as they rehearse and perform for their 2023-2024 world tour, interspersed with fly-on-the-wall moments backstage, archive footage, interviews with Springsteen, and fan tributes. The Boss' frequent collaborator and filmmaker Thom Zimny directed the doc.

Before

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

Billy Crystal stars in Before, a new psychological thriller from Apple TV Plus. The When Harry Met Sally star plays Eli, a recently widowed child psychologist who discovers that his newest client, a troubled young boy, seems to have a connection to Eli's own past. Rosie Perez and Judith Light also star. The first two episodes are available to stream now, with the rest dropping every Friday until December 20.

Trap

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Available: US

Watch now: Max

M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller, Trap, is now streaming on Max. Josh Hartnett stars as Cooper, a firefighter and doting dad accompanying his tween daughter Riley (Ariel Donoghue) to her favorite singer's concert. The only complication? Pop star Lady Raven (Saleka Night Shyamalan) is only playing the show in order to trap a notorious serial killer who's set to be in attendance – and let's just say that spells bad news for Cooper, a family man with a very, very dark secret…

For more, read our Trap review.

Escape at Dannemora

(Image credit: Showtime)

Available: US

Watch now: Netflix

While we continue to count down the days until Severance season 2, revisit one of Ben Stiller's earlier stints in the director's chair with limited series Escape at Dannemora, now streaming on Netflix. Based on a true story, the seven-part show follows two convicted murderers (played by Benicio del Toro and Paul Dano) who escape from a maximum security prison in upstate New York with the help of a guard (Patricia Arquette) who becomes romantically entangled with both men.

If there's nothing here that tickles your fancy, then you might have to start looking into each streaming service's back catalogue, which can be a daunting task given how many titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, then we've got you covered with our lists of the best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and the best Amazon Prime Video shows.