6 new movies and shows to watch this weekend on Netflix, Prime, Disney Plus, and more (March 7 - 9)

From a highly anticipated Marvel return to the season finale of 2025's most shocking title so far, there is a lot to unpack in our list of the best new movies and TV shows to watch on streaming this weekend. There's something for everyone here, with period dramas, horror gems and so much more, so scroll down and find your next watch.

With the Oscars season now officially over (in case you missed the ceremony, here is the list of all Oscar 2025 winners), we're diving into March with a new kind of energy. As new upcoming movies land in cinemas, we're here to have a look at our streaming options for this weekend.

Searching across the best streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus, Max, and Apple TV Plus, we've compiled a list of six titles that should be on your radar right now. Do you want to discover the most violent version of the MCU, travel back in time to 19th-century Sicily, or fall in love alongside a Bridgerton star? It's all in here.

As we get closer to springtime, we keep adding streaming hits to the 2025 list, which includes Max's season 3 of The White Lotus, Netflix's epic ending of Cobra Kai, and Apple TV Plus' mysterious and important Severance season 2. With a lot of highly anticipated new TV shows coming up in the next few months, we just know that list is going to get much bigger. Catch up while you can.

Below, we narrow down the best new movies and TV shows released from each major streamer, so you're aware of the best shows to binge and the best movies to discover.

New movies

Heretic (Max)

Heretic | Official Trailer 2 HD | A24 - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Max

You have never seen Hugh Grant quite like this. The British rom-com icon transforms into a creepy horror villain in Heretic, the new movie from filmmaking duo Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, and he even got a BAFTA nomination for it.

The movie follows two young missionaries (played by Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East) who are "forced to prove their faith when they knock on the wrong door and are greeted by a diabolical Mr. Reed, becoming ensnared in his deadly game of cat-and-mouse." It was one of the best horror movies of last year, and now it's your chance to give it a watch at home.

For more, check out our guides to the best HBO shows and the best HBO movies.

Picture This (Prime Video)

Picture This – Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Prime Video

Bridgerton star Simone Ashley continues to explore romance on screen in Prime Video's new original movie Picture This, which she produced herself. The premise is pure rom-com silliness, in the best way possible — a spiritual guru predicts that single Pia will meet the love of her life among the next five dates she goes on.

Her family goes bonkers at this prophecy of sorts, as Pia's ex boyfriend Charlie (played by After star Hero Fiennes Tiffin) resurfaces to remind her of the one who got away. If you're looking for an easy watch this weekend, you might want to add Picture This to your watchlist.

For more, check out all the best movies on Prime Video right now.

New TV shows

Daredevil: Born Again (Disney Plus)

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Disney Plus

The wait is finally over – the first two episodes of the highly anticipated Daredevil: Born Again are now available to watch on Disney Plus, with Charlie Cox reprising his role as the fan-favorite lawyer/vigilante. After being officially introduced in the MCU through brief cameos (from Spider-Man: No Way Home to Echo), this is Matt Murdock's first big show within the superhero franchise, so expect lots of blood and stunning fighting choreographies.

Set several years after the events of the Netflix show, Born Again sees Murdock reuniting with his nemesis Wilson Fisk (aka Kingpin), who is now running for New York mayor. We've been warned that there is a traumatic event happening at the beginning of the season, so be ready for anything.

For more, check out the release schedule for Daredevil: Born Again, and see our list for the best TV shows on Disney Plus.

The Leopard (Netflix)

The Leopard | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Netflix

If modern-day romances and superhero adventures are not your thing, Netflix has added a different kind of flavor to this weekend's streaming menu. The Leopard is a new adaptation of Giuseppe Tomasi di Lampedusa's classic Italian novel, which is set in 19th-century Sicily. This period drama follows wealthy aristocrat Don Fabrizio Corbera, the Prince of Salina, as he sees his comfortable world crumble before his eyes with the invasion of Sicily in 1860.

It might be difficult to live up to Luchino Visconti's 1963 adaptation, which starred Burt Lancaster and Alain Delon, but it's as good opportunity as any to (re)discover this iconic story.

For more, check out the best Netflix shows to watch right now.

Prime Target season finale (Apple TV Plus)

Prime Target — Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Available: Worldwide

Watch now: Apple TV Plus

All episodes of Prime Target are now available to watch on Apple TV Plus, after the last episode of the season (episode 8, The Key) dropped this week. The White Lotus and One Day star Leo Woodall, who we saw most recently starring in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy alongside Renée Zellweger, leads the cast of this action thriller series, released earlier this year.

Created by Steve Thompson, the story follows a post-graduate mathematics student who is on the verge of discovering a revolutionary idea that would allow him to access every computer in the world. When he realises someone wants to destroy his project, a bigger conspiracy starts to unravel around him. Are you ready to discover all the answers?

For more, check out our lists for the best movies on Apple TV Plus and the best TV shows on Apple TV Plus.

Paradise season finale (Hulu)

Paradise | First Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

Available: US

Watch now: Hulu

Another show is wrapping up this week, and it's one of the best TV series of 2025 so far. Starring Sterling K. Brown and James Marsden, Hulu's Paradise is the kind of suspense rollercoaster that will have you on the edge of your seat episode after episode. It might look like a espionage thriller similar to The Night Agent, but it is actually more surprising than that.

The story follows Xavier Collins, a single father and head of the Secret Service for President Cal Bradford. When Collins finds the President dead in his bedroom, all hell breaks loose. With the last episode of the season now available to stream, we're finally going to find out who killed the president. Spoiler: it's someone we know.

For more, check out the best Hulu shows to watch right now.

Looking for something else to watch? Check out our list of the best Netflix movies or the best movies on Disney Plus.