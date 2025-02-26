Charlie Cox says there's a traumatic scene that begins Daredevil: Born Again – and he's still not convinced it was "the right thing to do"

Daredevil: Born Again is going to start with a bang, according to star Charlie Cox. Speaking ahead of the show's launch on Disney Plus, he revealed that the series begins with a traumatic event that he's still not entirely on board with.

"At the beginning of this season, there's a very traumatic event, which is going to change Matt Murdock's life for the rest of his life," Cox told ExtraTV. "I think he'll probably never be the same again. It's brutal." While he didn't reveal any more details, the actor admitted he's still not sure about the choice.

"I'm still not convinced it's the right thing to do," he added. "But we have to come back big and bold, you know, we’ve got to make a statement after all these years away, and what it does do is it's a wonderful catalyst for the rest of the story. We meet a Matt Murdock after that event that is trying to piece his life back together, trying to refind an identity, trying to find some self-forgiveness and make amends."

Intriguing… So far, the actual details of Daredevil: Born Again have been kept pretty underwrap. We do know that it begins several years after the events of the Netflix show and will see Murdock reunite with his old foe Wilson Fisk. Kingpin is now running for New York mayor – and it's a move that has both men confronting their past.

However, it seems we won't be seeing a lot of them together, as the duo recently revealed that they have only filmed a handful of scenes together in the decade they've been playing their Daredevil characters.

"You can't put us together in the same scene a lot, because it's not as powerful if you do that," Vincent D'Onofrio shared at a press conference. "And it's so good when you do. It's good for us, the actors, because we just like doing scenes together, but it's great for the story because it always means something."

Daredevil: Born Again begins on March 4. Check out our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule so you don't miss a moment. For more, we've also got guides to all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows on the way as well as a breakdown of how to watch the Marvel movies in order.