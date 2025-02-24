Daredevil: Born Again won't feature many scenes with Vincent D'Onofrio and Charlie Cox together, as the pair say they have only ever filmed "five to six" together in the past decade

Ever since Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio first stepped onto our screens as Matt Murdock and Wilson Fisk respectively, a.k.a. Daredevil and Kingpin, each scene they have shared together has been a treat for fans.

That's especially true given that since Netflix's beloved show Daredevil started in 2015, the characters shared screen time has been kept at a minimum, meaning each scene that they do share is pulsing with tension.

And as the pair revealed during a press conference attended by GamesRadar+, that will remain the case for their new show Daredevil: Born Again, which is one of the most exciting upcoming Marvel projects of 2025.

In fact, according to Cox the duo have only ever filmed "five to six" scenes together since taking on the roles a decade ago – yes, that means that's across both the old Netflix show and new Disney Plus one.

For D'Onofrio though, keeping Murdock and Fisk at an arm's length from each other is not only best for the story, but for the actors too. He explained: "You can't put us together in the same scene a lot, because it's not as powerful if you do that. And it's so good when you do. It's good for us, the actors, because we just like doing scenes together, but it's great for the story because it always means something. It's always either the beginning of something or the end of something, or both. It's intense."

Although the new series continues the tradition of keeping the pair apart, Cox adds that it does do something different in that one of the rare scenes they do share comes very early on in the season.

As he told press: "Something that we haven't done before, and huge credit to Dario [Scardapane, showrunner] and the producers who came up with this idea, but bringing us together early on in this new season is something we haven't done before, and putting them in a position where they are having to trust one another's ability to stay true to who they say they are. It just lends itself to a slightly different dynamic for a scene."

Daredevil: Born Again premieres on Disney Plus on March 4th. Never miss an episode with our Daredevil: Born Again release schedule.

Before it stars, don't forget to check out our guide to the Marvel shows and movies to watch before Daredevil: Born Again.