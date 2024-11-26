Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will arrive on Disney Plus earlier than expected as list of directors is revealed

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will arrive on Disney Plus a little bit earlier than we thought.

The new show is now premiering on the streaming platform in the US on Monday, December 2, one day earlier than the previously scheduled release of December 3. However, the rest of the episodes will still be released on Tuesdays every week.

Starring Jude Law, Skeleton Crew is a different kind of Star Wars adventure. As we saw in the official trailer released earlier this month, this is an Amblin-esque coming-of-age journey that welcomes younger viewers into the franchise.

The story, according to the synopsis, "follows the journey of four kids who make a mysterious discovery on their seemingly safe home planet, then get lost in a strange and dangerous galaxy. Finding their way home, and meeting unlikely allies and enemies, will be a greater adventure than they ever imagined."

Law is joined in the cast by Kerry Condon, Nick Frost, Tunde Adebimpe, and Jaleel White, with the young foursome played by Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kryiana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

The show's co-creator Chris Ford explained in a recent interview that the Skeleton Crew kids think of the Jedi like fairy tale characters: "We wanted to include the idea that these kids had heard of Jedi and tales of good versus evil in the kind of way in our planet we have fairy tales or King Arthur stories of the Knights of the Round Table".

It sounds like Skeleton Crew will be its own unique kind of Star Wars show, and we can't wait to see it.

Disney+ has also recently revealed the list of directors of the season's eight episodes, which includes series co-creator Jon Watts, Peter Pan & Wendy's David Lowery, Academy Award winners Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert (Everything Everywhere All At Once), Twisters director Lee Isaac Chung, The Mandalorian alum Bryce Dallas Howard, and Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier.

Skeleton Crew arrives on Disney Plus this December 2 in the US, and December 3 in the UK in a double season premiere. Subsequent episodes will stream every Tuesday in the US, and every Wednesday in the UK. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.