Star Wars: Skeleton Crew creator says the kids in the new Disney Plus show think of Jedi like fairy tale characters: "We wanted to make sure it didn't feel like a weird meta thing"

Star Wars is set to reckon with its own mythology with new series Skeleton Crew. The upcoming show, which follows a group of kids on a journey across the galaxy, sounds like it'll dive into its younger characters' perceptions of the Jedi.

"We wanted to include the idea that these kids had heard of Jedi and tales of good versus evil in the kind of way in our planet we have fairy tales or King Arthur stories of the Knights of the Round Table," co-creator Chris Ford told The HoloFiles .

He continued, "We wanted to make sure we did it in a careful way where it didn’t feel like a weird meta thing. So, Wim and his friends, they know about Jedi, they’ve read Jedi stories, they even do a pretend lightsaber fight, but we were very clear we didn’t want to cross certain lines. Like when they pretend to do the lightsaber [fight], they make the wrong noise, because they haven’t seen the movies. They’ve never seen a lightsaber in real life. So, it was like finding ways to make it be authentic to the Star Wars galaxy… Like their toys aren’t from Kenner, they’re more like tin toys, like a little more old fashioned pre-commercialization kind of a toy."

The show's young cast includes Encanto's Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim and It Chapter Two's Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern. They're joined by Jude Law, Nick Frost, and The Banshees of Inisherin's Kerry Condon.

Star Wars: Skeleton Crew premieres on Disney Plus on December 3 in the US and December 4 in the UK.