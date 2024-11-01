Skeleton Crew trailer is a retro-style adventure through the Star Wars galaxy with mischief and pirates

Skeleton Crew | Official Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer for the next Star Wars show, Skeleton Crew, is finally here – and it's full of mischief and adventure.

In the clip, which you can watch above, we see a bunch of kiddos get themselves into trouble, rescued by Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood. They're not out of the woods yet, though, with pirates on their tail. The trailer is soundtracked by retro-style electric music ("Major Tom (Coming Home)"), and we catch a glimpse of Jawas, lightspeed travel, and space battles – in short, it looks like a blast through the Star Wars galaxy.

So far, the series has been giving us major Amblin vibes, so we're not surprised the latest trailer is keeping up the atmosphere. The first trailer debuted a few months ago, after originally screening behind closed doors at Star Wars Celebration 2023. Law recently said that the show is "very much a piece about working together and overcoming fears and overcoming... perhaps [one's] opinion of oneself or one's own weaknesses in order to succeed."

Along with Law, Kerry Condon, Nick Frost, Tunde Adebimpe, and Jaleel White are part of the line-up, with the young cast consisting of Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Kryiana Kratter as KB, Robert Timothy Smith as Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern.

MCU Spider-Man director Jon Watts and his frequent collaborator Christopher Ford created the show, and they executive produce along with Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson.

Skeleton Crew arrives on Disney Plus this December 3 in the US and December 4 in the UK in a double season premiere. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows.