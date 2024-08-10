Jude Law is a Jedi in the Goonies-inspired first trailer for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

The trailer for new Star Wars show Skeleton Crew has been released – and it's unlike anything we've seen from the franchise thus far.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, a group of kiddos decides to ditch school and embark on an adventure. When they happen upon a lost Jedi temple, they get thrown into the adventure of a lifetime – and become lost somewhere out in the galaxy. The trailer ends with the kids trapped behind bars and a pair of keys suddenly levitating towards them. "You're a Jedi," one of the kids exclaims. A masked man then reveals himself to be none other than a smiling Jude Law.

Per the official synopsis, the Star Wars spin-off follows a group of youngsters on a coming-of-age journey. After they make an unexpected discovery on their home planet, they find themselves lost in the galaxy. They must band together to find their way back to their home – and Law is their guide.

Law plays Force-user Jod Na Nawood, who is joined by Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim, Ryan Kiera Armstrong as Fern, Kyriana Kratter as KB, and Robert Timothy Smith as Nee. Among the supporting cast are Tunde Adebimpe, Kerry Condon, Jaleel White, and Nick Frost as the voice of droid SM 33.

Get ready for a brand new Star Wars adventure.Watch the trailer for Skeleton Crew, streaming with a two-episode series premiere December 3 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/pfj8E8WJ8nAugust 10, 2024

The show has had plenty of comparisons to Amblin classics already, with connections drawn to E.T. and The Goonies. "It is a fun place to be, the universe of Star Wars," Law recently told People. "And there are great references to old films and recent episodes and series. There's a lot of originality and I hope that will bring the feeling of fun to those who watch it."

Skeleton Crew will be released on Disney Plus on December 3, 2024. It will run for eight episodes, airing weekly on the streaming service. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars shows and movies as well as how to watch the Star Wars movies in order.