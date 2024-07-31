The next Star Wars show finally has a release date, and a first look that's giving us major ET vibes

The next Star Wars show to hit our screens is Skeleton Crew – and it finally has an official first look.

The show, which stars Jude Law, follows a younger cast on an adventure through the galaxy. That's already giving us Goonies meets ET vibes, but the first look photos, which you can see below, only make the comparison all the stronger. We see youngsters with the intergalactic version of bikes (very Amblin), the group gathered around what looks to be a droid of some kind, and the kids hanging out with Jude Law.

Here's your first look at the upcoming Star Wars Original series, #SkeletonCrew, streaming December 3 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/QkMxeE8Kn8July 31, 2024

A trailer for the show was unveiled behind closed doors at Star Wars Celebration, but this is the first time a first look has been publicly shared.

Law revealed to People that his character Jod and the younglings are "all in constant state of confusion and jeopardy and challenge," adding that the show is "very much a piece about working together and overcoming fears and overcoming... perhaps [one's] opinion of oneself or one's own weaknesses in order to succeed."

Plus, a new piece of casting has been revealed: Nick Frost is voicing a new droid called SM 33. Series co-creator Jon Watts described him as "a rusty old, cranky droid that sort of reluctantly helps the kids along the way," and shared that he's "the first mate of a mysterious ship."

As for the young cast, Ravi Cabot-Conyers is Wim, Kryiana Kratter is KB, Robert Timothy Smith is Neel, and Ryan Kiera Armstrong is Fern.

Skeleton Crew will arrive on Disney Plus this December 3. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and shows to keep up to date on the galaxy far, far away.