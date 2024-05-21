The first look at a new Star Wars show has arrived in an unexpected way

The first look at the new Star Wars show Skeleton Crew has arrived in a way we weren't expecting.

Thanks to some new merchandise, we've got a good look at the young cast: Skeleton Crew is set to be an Amblin-esque adventure through the galaxy with some kids as our central characters, and Jude Law co-starring.

A limited edition ingot features the likeness of the young characters, and the packaging provides an even better view. Check it out below (H/T IGN).

oh i guess we got out first look at skeleton crew !! 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/2ssfhoaUAXMay 19, 2024

So far, no trailer for Skeleton Crew has been released to the public, but one was screened behind closed doors at Star Wars Celebration 2023. It showed some youngsters running away on a ship, their parents worrying about them, and Law – a Jedi – helping them out. Basically, it kind of looks like the Star Wars version of The Goonies.

Next up for Star Wars is The Acolyte, which arrives this June 4 and is the first ever live-action project set during the High Republic era. It's also a murder mystery, and its massive cast includes Carrie-Anne Moss, Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae, Amandla Stenberg, Manny Jacinto, Joonas Suotamo, and Jodie Turner-Smith.

"It's a gateway, and you don't need to know anything about Star Wars to be able to drop in," producer Simon Emanuel told our sister publication SFX Magazine of The Acolyte.

Skeleton Crew doesn't yet have a release date, but it's expected later this year. While you wait, check out our guide to all the upcoming Star Wars movies and TV shows for everything else the galaxy far, far away has in store.