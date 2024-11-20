Star Wars' anime series returns in 2025 for a third season – including a short from one of the studios behind Attack on Titan

The third season of animated anthology series Star Wars: Visions is heading to Disney Plus in 2025 – and it's a return to its anime roots.

As revealed by Lucasfilm, nine anime studios will be contributing to the latest instalment of Star Wars: Visions. They are: David Production (Fire Force), producer Kamikaze Douga+Anima (Batman Ninja), Kinema Citrus (Made in Abyss), Polygon Pictures (Love, Death & Robots), Production I.G. (Haikyu), Project Studio Q (Evangelion 3.0+1.0), Studio Trigger (Delicious in Dungeon), and Wit (Attack on Titan).

Volume 3 of #StarWarsVisions is coming to @DisneyPlus in 2025. pic.twitter.com/ArCiMPyOUyNovember 20, 2024

Among those nine, only four are returning from 2021's debut season. Its second season, released in 2023, went more international with its scope – encompassing everything from the UK's Aardman studio to India's 88 Pictures.

Now, Star Wars: Visions is reverting back to the first season's anime-centric lineup. It also adds to 2025's strong anime lineup. Solo Leveling season 2 hits our screens in January and is soon joined by Netflix's Sakamoto Days. My Hero Academia season 8 brings the superhero shonen to a close next year, plus Cowboy Bebop co-creator Shinichirō Watanabe is bringing Lazarus, which he has described as his "masterpiece", to Adult Swim.

Star Wars, meanwhile, is bringing Goonies-style adventure Skeleton Crew to Disney Plus in December. The upcoming Star Wars series stars Jude Law, Ravi Cabot-Conyers, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Kyriana Kratter, and Robert Timothy Smith.

