Skeleton Crew episode 7 ends with a sinister Star Wars callback to Revenge of the Sith

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Skeleton Crew episode 7! Turn back now if you're not up to date!

Skeleton Crew episode 7 has set the stage for a dramatic finale, with Jude Law's Jod Na Nawood drawing his lightsaber against the kids and their parents.

It's a chilling moment, made even more sinister by the fact that the framing of the scene directly parallels that infamous Revenge of the Sith moment when Anakin Skywalker draws his own lightsaber before slaughtering the younglings.

#SkeletonCrew spoilers-------welcome back master skywalker pic.twitter.com/2vmNCuf2FGJanuary 8, 2025

Now, it could all just be a fake out, of course – Jod makes the move in silence after watching the kids and their parents reunite, so it would be pretty wild for him to move to mass murder with no explanation. Still, he's been an untrustworthy character throughout the show, and now he even has the treasure he's been seeking. The Revenge of the Sith parallel only makes the moment even more ominous.

We won't have long to wait to find out what happens next, as the Skeleton Crew finale will stream next week. That means we'll get long-awaited answers about At Attin's Supervisor, too…

Skeleton Crew debuted to a warm reception from fans and critics. Our own Skeleton Crew review gave the show four stars: "With the stunning VFX we've come to expect from Star Wars on the small screen, a rock solid cast of characters, and some adorable creatures to boot, Skeleton Crew is poised to be a stellar addition to Star Wars TV, as long as it keeps up this momentum across the rest of its eight episode run."

