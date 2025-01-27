Stranger Things season 5 could reportedly be split in two and every fan is saying the same thing

It looks like fans may have to wait a little longer than anticipated to see how Stranger Things ends as reports suggest the final season may be released in two separate parts.

According to What’s New on Netflix, Stranger Things season 5 is heading for a split release with some episodes dropping in October and the rest hitting Netflix in November 2025. This comes after the news last week where Stranger Things fan accounts stumbled upon code suggesting that season 5 will launch on November 27, 2025.

Although the split has not been confirmed yet, it wouldn't be too much of a surprise as season 4 was released in two parts too, with seven episodes dropping in May 2022 and the remaining two in July. Furthermore, episodes dropping in October and November would sandwich Stranger Things Day on November 6 quite nicely – as this is the last year fans can celebrate the show’s annual anniversary (which marks the day Will went missing in season 1) while the show is still airing.

Unsurprisingly, fans are not too happy with the reported split as it only prolongs the wait until we get to see how one of the best shows on Netflix ends, nine years after season 1 first hit the streamer. "Does every final season of a show need to be split into 2 parts?," said one Twitter user, as another echoed, "No, no, no.... I want it all at once, we have waited too long already."

Picking up from the turbulent Stranger Things season 4 ending, the eight-episode-long final season will mark the final battle between Eleven and her Hawkins habitants against dark underlord Vecna. But with just a brief synopsis released reading, "In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins," and the last season ending with Max in a coma and the group split into two, we can't imagine how The Duffer Brothers will wrap up this almost decade-long sci-fi adventure.

Stranger Things season 5 will hit Netflix sometime in 2025. For more, check out our list of the best TV shows of all time, or keep up with upcoming TV shows.