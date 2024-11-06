Stranger Things season 5 teaser confirms Netflix release window and episode titles – with one major omission

Stranger Things 5 | Title Tease | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Stranger Things season 5 is coming in 2025, and we finally have some more details. In a new teaser trailer released to coincide with Stranger Things Day, Netflix confirmed all of the final season's episode titles. Well, almost all of them.

The new video, which you can watch above begins by playing the iconic theme tune as it runs through the eight episode titles. These are as follows:

Stranger Things season 5 episode 1: 'The Crawl'

Stranger Things season 5 episode 2: 'The Vanishing of [BLURRED]'

Stranger Things season 5 episode 3: 'The Turnbow Trap'

Stranger Things season 5 episode 4: 'Sorcerer'

Stranger Things season 5 episode 5: 'Shock Jock'

Stranger Things season 5 episode 6: 'Escape From Camazotz'

Stranger Things season 5 episode 7: 'The Bridge'

Stranger Things season 5 episode 8: 'The Rightside Up'

Alongside the titles, the brief synopsis teases: "In the fall of 1987, one last adventure begins." This is the biggest tease we've had so far for the Netflix sci-fi show's final season, but there is still a lot of mystery to unpack. First and foremost, just who is behind that blurred name in episode two?

Then there are the other clues. Turnbow might be referring to a company that was revealed on a billboard in the Upside Down for Turnbow Land Development & Realty back by co-creator Ross Duffer in a behind-the-scenes Instagram post. A "shock jock" is a radio broadcaster so potentially a radio station may factor in while Camazotz is a "death bat" in Mayan mythology, making us almost certain more Demobats are on their way.

