Okie dokie! Fallout season 1 is now free on YouTube, but it's going back to the vault very soon

The first season of Fallout is currently being rolled out for free on YouTube.

From January 28, all eight episodes of the Prime Video series are being streamed at no cost on the Prime Video YouTube channel.

Each day, two episodes will be released at 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM Pacific time, respectively, until the finale on January 31 – the perfect way to catch up if you're still behind on Fallout season 2 and don't currently have a Prime membership.

But you'll have to hurry: all episodes are set to expire at midnight Pacific on February 11. This follows a similar limited-time offer that allowed Samsung smart TV users to binge all of Fallout season 1 in December. It's certainly a better proposition than the (now-removed) Fallout season 1 AI recap on Prime.

The second season of Fallout, meanwhile, revolves around the iconic game location New Vegas, with several major players converging on the Strip as Vault-Tec's plans are laid bare.

A third season has also been greenlit at Prime Video, with executive producer Jonathan Nolan declaring in an interview with IGN that he wants the show "back on the air as soon as we can."

Nolan added, "With regards to production, we're hoping to be shooting again next summer."

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Back in the present (as present as the 23rd Century can be, anyway), Fallout season 2 just teed up a thrilling finale thanks to a surprise inclusion in Hank's Vault-Tec mainframe and the return of a figure that may – or may not – legitimize one of multiple Fallout: New Vegas endings.

For more, check out our Fallout season 2 release schedule and Fallout season 2 review.