Okie dokie! Fallout season 1 is now free on YouTube, but it's going back to the vault very soon

Save your caps

Ella Purnell in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video/MGM)

The first season of Fallout is currently being rolled out for free on YouTube.

From January 28, all eight episodes of the Prime Video series are being streamed at no cost on the Prime Video YouTube channel.

Each day, two episodes will be released at 5:00 PM and 6:00 PM Pacific time, respectively, until the finale on January 31 – the perfect way to catch up if you're still behind on Fallout season 2 and don't currently have a Prime membership.

Back in the present (as present as the 23rd Century can be, anyway), Fallout season 2 just teed up a thrilling finale thanks to a surprise inclusion in Hank's Vault-Tec mainframe and the return of a figure that mayor may not – legitimize one of multiple Fallout: New Vegas endings.

