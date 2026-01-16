Fallout season 2 ratings are down from season 1's record-breaking debut – mainly because they had completely different release strategies

The Fallout season 2 premiere had a significantly lower viewership than its predecessor, but that makes sense. After all, Prime Video's release strategy for both installments couldn't have been more different.

Nielsen's streaming stats (via The Hollywood Reporter) show that the new season of Fallout accumulated 794 million viewing minutes on Prime Video during the week of release (December 15-21), which, compared to the 2.9 billion minutes achieved by season 1, might seem like a huge step down. Season 1 of the show still stands as the best premiere for a series ever on the streamer, so it was a pretty hard record to beat to begin with.

