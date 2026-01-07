Fallout Season 2 hype has doubled or even tripled the Steam player count of every game in the series, including the pre-Bethesda original and Obsidian's New Vegas

News
By published

Numbers for Fallout: Brotherhood of Steel for the PS2 were not given

Fallout 2 promotional art
(Image credit: Bethesda Softworks)

Unsurprisingly, the return of the Fallout TV series has once again reignited interest in the games, with a surge in players across the board.

Fallout Season 2 is well underway, and given that Lucy and The Ghoul are out exploring the wasteland again (I think; I only just finished season 1), it's only natural that fans of the TV show will either be reminded about how much they love the games or get the itch to explore the games. We saw this back in 2024 when season 1 released, and it looks like the Amazon Prime series has once again done its job, as from a glance at SteamDB (spotted by PC Gamer), you can see its impact.

However, New Vegas can't quite beat out the more accessible – in the sense of it being easier and also working without spending two hours configuring mods – Fallout 4. The latest mainline entry in the series jumped from a 25,238 peak in November, with January's peak currently sitting at 44,273. Even the controversial Fallout 76 has seen a significant bump from 14,628 in November to 29,264. These games are both readily available on both PlayStation and Xbox too, so it'd be a safe bet to assume they are the real winners of this popularity bump.