Amazon crowns Fallout season 2 as the sixth most popular season on Prime Video of all time, but won't reveal viewership data just yet

Fallout's change in release strategy doesn't seem to be affecting the video game adaptation, as Prime Video says that its second season marks one of the most successful returns to the platform.

As reported by Deadline, Amazon said Fallout season 2 is the sixth most popular season of all time, making the Fallout TV show as a whole the third best returning series on Prime Video. The most popular returning series on the platform is The Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power, followed by Reacher.

"After its first four weeks, Fallout S2 already ranks as the sixth most-watched season ever on Prime Video and is even higher rated on Rotten Tomatoes than season 1," said Head of Global TV at Amazon MGM Studios, Peter Friedlander, to Deadline. As mentioned, Fallout season 2 improves upon season 1's Rotten Tomatoes score slightly, sitting at 97%, whereas season 1 came in at 93% respectively.

The reason for Fallout's success comes largely down to the series' popularity outside of the US, with 53% of Fallout season 2 viewers tuning in internationally. However, Amazon is still keeping viewership data for the second season hidden. The first season amassed 65M viewers within 16 days of release back in 2024, so if season 2 sits behind season 1 on the top 10, we know the viewership has to be lower than that.

The reason why Amazon is not choosing to share data just yet may be because the season actually hasn't finished yet. The streamer notably shifted its rollout strategy for Fallout season 2, releasing episodes weekly rather than all at once as it did with Season 1. Six out of eight episodes of Fallout season 2 have released so far, with the season finale set to hit Prime Video on February 4, 2026. See our Fallout season 2 release schedule for exact timings.

Fallout season 2 episode 6 hits Prime Video on February 8. For more, check out our list of the best TV shows on Prime Video, and keep up with every Fallout Easter egg and reference in the season so far.