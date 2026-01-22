Amazon crowns Fallout season 2 as the sixth most popular season on Prime Video of all time, but won't reveal viewership data just yet

Fallout season 2 is competing with Reacher and The Rings of Power

Ella Purnell as Lucy in Fallout season 2
(Image credit: Prime Video)

Fallout's change in release strategy doesn't seem to be affecting the video game adaptation, as Prime Video says that its second season marks one of the most successful returns to the platform.

As reported by Deadline, Amazon said Fallout season 2 is the sixth most popular season of all time, making the Fallout TV show as a whole the third best returning series on Prime Video. The most popular returning series on the platform is The Lord of the Rings prequel The Rings of Power, followed by Reacher.

