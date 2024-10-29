Hit Apple sci-fi show Silo will feature big changes from the novels in season 2, including character deaths

The first season of hit Apple TV+ sci-fi show Silo left things on quite the cliffhanger, with Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette venturing out of the titular underground shelter – and out of sight of those she left behind. Audiences have been waiting over a year to find out what happens next and finally that time has come, as Silo season 2 will be soon be arriving on our screens.

However, given that Silo is based on author Hugh Howey's trilogy of novels, you would think you could look to the books for clues as to where the story is going –especially since season 1 only adapted half of Howey's first novel in the series, titled Wool.

But whilst this would give you pointers, showrunner Graham Yost has revealed that the TV show has made big changes from the books with its second season, including not killing off certain characters.

"In the second half of Hugh's first book, Juliette goes over to the other silo and meets Solo in a different way, and there's something big that she has to do this season, something that requires almost superhuman effort, and we've changed it up a little bit," Yost tells SFX magazine in the new issue, which features Wicked on the cover and hits newsstands on November 1. "Then there's the other silo where certain characters die in the book but don’t die in the show."

Yost says he and Howey worked together on these changes, just like they did with season 1: "We also did gender flips – Walker is a man in the book. But Hugh was with us right from the beginning of the writers' room, before we even started the first season. He'd be like, 'Oh, we could kill this person or that person off.' He was very cavalier about it, and very supportive of the changes we made because he knows we have to give the audience what they want, but we owe it to them to do a different version. We need to give them what they want in a way they don't expect."

Of course, Yost won't give away which characters will see their fates altered, so we will just have to tune in to find out.

Silo season 2 begins on Apple TV+ on November 15, with new episodes following weekly.

