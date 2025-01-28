First look at Black Mirror season 7 is a glimpse at the Netflix series' surprise sequel episode starring The Penguin's Cristin Milioti

Netflix has revealed a very brief first glimpse of Black Mirror season 7, featuring a returning character played by The Penguin's Cristin Milioti.

Milioti will star in a sequel episode to season 4's 'USS Callister,' the first time the show has followed up on any previous episodes. She played Nanette in the Star Trek parody episode (with a dark twist) back in 2017, a new programmer at Callister Inc., a company founded by Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) and James Walton (Jimmi Simpson) that produces a sci-fi multiplayer game called Infinity. However, Daly has a sadistic streak and a secret build of the game where he's turned his employees into digital clones. When Nanette realizes what's happened to her, she conspires to take Daly down.

A still in the streamer's 2025 preview clip, which you can watch below, sees Nanette sitting in a spacecraft, wearing the spacesuit she dons at the end of 'USS Callister.' It's previously been confirmed that Simpson and Billy Magnusson, who played Valdack, will also return for the sequel episode.

The rest of season 7's confirmed cast members include Emma Corrin, Paul Giamatti, Awkwafina, Peter Capaldi, Rashida Jones, Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross, and Chris O'Dowd. Not much is known about the rest of the season's plot yet.

As for Milioti, she was most recently seen on the small screen in DC series The Penguin opposite Colin Farrell's titular mobster. She played Sofia Gigante in The Batman spin-off, the daughter of Carmine Falcone (who was played by John Turturro in Matt Reeves' movie), who quickly became a fan-favorite character.

Black Mirror season 7 is coming to Netflix sometime in 2025.