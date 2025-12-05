Fallout star Ella Purnell says she gets asked a lot about a potential romance between Lucy and The Ghoul: "You guys need therapy"

Fallout star Ella Purnell has made clear to fans that nothing romantic is ever going to happen between Lucy and The Ghoul. As season 1 ended with both characters teaming up and heading to New Vegas, fans on social media started to ship them, suggesting that their relationship could go to the next level in the upcoming Fallout season 2.

"I get asked this quite a lot," Purnell said when asked about it during an interview with Geek Culture alongside co-stars Walton Goggins and Aaron Moten, who were surprised at the question. She noted that it was "quite telling that I get asked and you don't", adding: "Here's what I would say. You guys need therapy. You can't fix him. You can't save him. Let it go. Let it go, hon."

After telling fans to "go to therapy", Purnell explained her perspective on Lucy and The Ghoul's relationship, which is definitely not romantic. "What the Ghoul and Lucy have is a really beautiful thing. They're both looking for the people that they love. Let's leave it at that," she said.

Is The Ghoul & Lucy Ship A Thing?? | Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten & Walton Goggins Fallout S2 Interview - YouTube Watch On

Also starring Kyle MacLachlan, Fallout season 2 picks up after the end of the first season (you can read all about it in our Fallout season 1 ending explained). After Lucy found out who her dad, Hank, really was and decided to head out to the desert with The Ghoul, we will now follow their journey to and through New Vegas. A new trailer teased some flashback scenes about The Ghoul's previous life, the cockroach-infested Radroach attack, and even the arm of a Deathclaw.

Talking about the differences between the Prime Video show and the video games, Moten, who plays Maximus, said: "You know what's really interesting is our storyline, where we are in time is, it's a number of years after the events of [Fallout: New Vegas]. An interesting conversation Geneva [Robertson-Dworet, showrunner] and I have been having is actually about how history is written in the wasteland by whoever writes it. And different perspectives will have a different perspective on who won and who lost. It's a really beautiful thing."

He added, "We see it really early on that [Lucy and the Ghoul] find out who believes themselves to be winning, and the Ghoul offering a different perspective, you know."

Fallout season 2 arrives on Prime Video on December 17. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.