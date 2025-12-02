Fallout season 2 gets festive in new teaser trailer with fresh looks at The Ghoul, a Deathclaw, and a Radroach attack

Nothing says Merry Christmas 2025 like a new season of Fallout season 2, and it looks like the sci-fi show is getting into the festive spirit as its new teaser trailer confirms that December 19 (when the next installment hits Prime Video) will be the most wonderful time of the year.

The new teaser, poster on Twitter by Prime Video, opens with separate shots of characters Lucy, Ghoul, Maximus, and Hank all looking pretty cheerful as Andy Williams' hit Christmas song 'It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year' plays in the background. But the good times don't last for long, as the clip goes on to show crazy explosions, fights, and mayhem out in the wasteland of the Mojave as our heroes venture towards the post-apocalyptic city of New Vegas. Check out the video below.

New episodes of Fallout this month, Vaulties. It really is the most wonderful fucking time of the year. pic.twitter.com/WswT88t0e6December 1, 2025

However, the fun festive TV spot also teases the cockroach-infested Radroach attack, and in a blink and you'll miss it moment, we see the arm of a Deathclaw, which gamers will know is a fearsome genetically mutated lizard creature. Sadly, the new clip doesn't give us a look at Macaulay Culkin’s mysterious Caesar's Legion character, who many fans expect could be the new Caesar. But we do see a new Brotherhood of Steel character played by Kumail Nanjiani.

Starring Ella Purnell, Walton Goggins, Kyle MacLachlan and Aaron Moten, Fallout season 2 picks up after the first season's finale, when Lucy found out who her dad Hank really was and decided to head out to the desert with The Ghoul. Although Prime Video is not giving much away about the new installment, we know it will follow Lucy and The Ghoul's journey to and through New Vegas, and will include some flashback scenes filling in the blanks in The Ghoul's previous life in the lead-up to the apocalypse.

The series is based on the Fallout game series, set in a world 200 years after the apocalypse, where half the population lives in luxury fallout shelters, whilst the others are left to fend for themselves up top.

Fallout season 2 arrives on Prime Video on December 19. In the meantime, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows on the way in 2025 and beyond.