Fallout's Aaron Moten has forbidden himself from playing the games at this point
Fallout's Maximus actor isn't going to play the games any time soon
Actor Aaron Moten plays Maximus in Prime Video's Fallout TV series, and while he's familiar with the video game source material, he's confessed that he has "forbid" himself from actually playing any Fallout games.
"I am a gamer; I really enjoy taking a break from watching TV and movies. It's work for me, and I really have a hard time turning that brain off when becoming a viewer," Moten tells Game Informer. "I have not played Fallout, but I have watched Twitch streams, you know, I've watched others play it. But, partly, I forbid myself from playing it at this point. It's our job to bring a sense of humanity to these three characters."
In the Fallout TV show, Maximus is a squire in the Knights of San Fernando, a group that counts itself as part of the Brotherhood of Steel, who use Fallout's vaunted power armor to patrol the wastelands. In the games, Maximus has appeared only in the Fallout Shelter mobile game, introduced as cameo character after the release of the show.
Maximus is one of three main protagonists of the Fallout streaming series alongside Ella Purnell's Lucy MacLean and Walton Goggins' Ghoul.
Fallout season 2 recently ended, with a somewhat controversial twist that seemed to enshrine one of the many possible endings of Fallout: New Vegas as official canon. However, co-showrunner Geneva Robertson-Dworet has gone on record saying the show isn't necessarily meant to overwrite the continuity of the game.
Fallout season 3 has been confirmed, though Prime Video has yet to set a projected release date. While we wait, you can dig into the best shows to watch on Prime Video right now.
I've been Newsarama's resident Marvel Comics expert and general comic book historian since 2011. I've also been the on-site reporter at most major comic conventions such as Comic-Con International: San Diego, New York Comic Con, and C2E2. Outside of comic journalism, I am the artist of many weird pictures, and the guitarist of many heavy riffs. (They/Them)
