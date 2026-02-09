Fallout's Aaron Moten has forbidden himself from playing the games at this point

Fallout's Maximus actor isn't going to play the games any time soon

Actor Aaron Moten plays Maximus in Prime Video's Fallout TV series, and while he's familiar with the video game source material, he's confessed that he has "forbid" himself from actually playing any Fallout games.

"I am a gamer; I really enjoy taking a break from watching TV and movies. It's work for me, and I really have a hard time turning that brain off when becoming a viewer," Moten tells Game Informer. "I have not played Fallout, but I have watched Twitch streams, you know, I've watched others play it. But, partly, I forbid myself from playing it at this point. It's our job to bring a sense of humanity to these three characters."

