Boba Fett actor says there are no plans to bring the Star Wars character back: "You need to send a fax, or a letter, or an email, to those powers that be at Lucasfilm"

Since the end of the Star Wars series The Book of Boba Fett in 2022, Star Wars icon Temuera Morrison has been hungry for "another chance" to play the beloved bounty hunter. Lucasfilm has not called back yet, according to the actor, but he encouraged fans to show their love for the character.

"I think we really have to treasure those moments now. All of you need to send a fax, or a letter, or an email, to those powers that be at Lucasfilm. I'm sure they'd love to hear from everyone," he told the audience at FanX's Tampa Bay Comic Convention (via Collider).

Last year, Morrison said that The Book of Boba Fett's reception "impacted the future of the character", as the Disney Plus series wasn't as successful as other recent titles like The Mandalorian and Ahsoka, and failed to secure a season 2 renewal. It's shocking, really, given that Boba Fett is one of the most memorable characters in Star Wars history, first appearing in the 1978 Star Wars Holiday Special and later brought back to life in The Mandalorian season 2 episode 6.

During the convention in Tampa, Morrison's co-star Daniel Logan, who played young Boba Fett, praised the legacy of the actor in the franchise. "Temuera is the greediest person in Star Wars. He's played so many characters, he's got the most characters in Star Wars, if you go down the line – from Jango, Boba, all of the Clones, Rex, Cody, Fives – he's got the most characters in Star Wars," he said.

Morrison's Boba Fett might be a Star Wars icon, but it seems like Lucasfilm is in no rush to bring him back.

