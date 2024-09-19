Black Mirror season 7 adds Doctor Who and Marvel stars to its cast, as well as an Oscar nominee

Black Mirror season 7 has confirmed its star-studded cast in the most Black Mirror way possible. A video showing a vintage computer screen titled 'TCKR_Confidential_NotForDistribution.mp4' was released as part of Netflix's Geeked Week announcements.

In it, the cast for the upcoming season 7 was confirmed, and it's the most star-studded the show has been yet. Among the names confirmed were Marvel star Awkwafina, Chris O'Dowd, Cristin Milioti (seemingly back as her USS Callister character), Harriet Walter, and Emma Corrin. Issa Rae is also lined up to star in another episode, as well as Oscar-nominee Paul Giamatti, Doctor Who's Peter Capaldi, Rashida Jones, Billy Magnussen, and Tracee Ellis Ross. Character details are still underwraps.

That's not all either as the short clip was packed full of Easter eggs for fans to pore over. It's not clear what these are yet, whether they're quotes or episode titles, but some of the sentences we spotted included:

A Rose For a Rose

Lonely Old Place Isn't It?

Oh Dear – Is the Entire Internet Wrong?

Shields 58 Percent

Who Drank My Almond Milk?

My Lawyers Will Fuck You Into A Barb Wire Coffin

Hardly in the Spirit of the Game

I'll Be Yours Forever More

I Love Her She's Such A Bitch

I Don't Care If You Understand

Can We Maybe Skip the Intro?

Check out the full video below:

We already knew that Black Mirror season 7 was in the works, thanks to an intriguing tease from Charlie Brooker earlier in 2024. Six brand-new episodes were announced to be in production on the satirical anthology series, and are due out in 2025.

Among them is a return to the world of one of the show's best episodes: a sequel to season 4 opener, USS Callister. That episode starred Oscar-nominee Jesse Plemons as Robert Daly, a video game developer who makes a simulated Star Trek-style alternate reality online. In it, he becomes the Captain Kirk figure going missions with his crew (based on his work colleagues). Daly didn't make it out alive of the episode, but it seems like there's more story to tell with his crew.

Speaking to Deadline, Brooker previously teased that season 7 will feel like "OG Black Mirror." He said: "We’re doing some things we’ve not done before. People can expect quite a lot of emotion and, hopefully, a good mix of chills. But this time around, the episodes are all, in a way, like OG Black Mirror."

This wasn't the only thing announced at Netflix Geeked Week as the streamer also unveiled the first look at The Witcher animated spin-off and a new look at One Piece season 2.

For what else to watch, check out our guides to the best Netflix shows and the best Netflix movies.