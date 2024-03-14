Black Mirror season 7 will include a Star Trek parody episode sequel

The first trailer for Black Mirror season 7 has dropped – and it looks like fans will be getting a sequel to one of the show's most popular episodes.

Netflix released a brief 30-second teaser, which can be viewed below, with the caption, "Six new stories, but one looks a little familiar. Black Mirror returns 2025."

Something does look familiar: in the clip, symbols appear across the screen. One symbol in particular lights up and turns yellow – the logo from the season 4 episode USS Callister.

USS Callister sees a gifted programmer named Robert Daly (Jesse Plemons) who, unhappy with the lack of recognition from his coworkers, decides to simulate a Star Trek-like space adventure. The episode earned four Primetime Emmy Awards including Outstanding Television Movie, with William Bridges and Charlies Brooker taking home the Emmy for Outstanding Writing. The cast includes Cristin Milloti, Jimmi Simpson, Michaela Coel, Billy Magnussen, and Aaron Paul in a voice-over cameo as Gamer691.

March 14, 2024

Season 7 was announced back in November, with Charlie Brooker returning as executive producer, along with Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades.

The show took a four-year hiatus after season 5, with season 6 premiering on June 2023. The cast included Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Zazie Beetz, and Paapa Essiedu.

Black Mirror season 7 is expected to hit Netflix in 2025.