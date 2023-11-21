Black Mirror renewed for season 7 – with production due to start later this year

Get ready for more Black Mirror – the dystopian sci-fi show is officially returning for season 7, according to Variety .

There's not much other official info out there at the moment, like casting, episode count, or plot details, but production on the next installment of the Netflix show is reportedly kicking off later this year. And with the festive season just around the corner, that must be pretty soon.

Series creator Charlie Brooker is expected to return as executive producer, along with Annabel Jones and Jessica Rhoades, who have worked with Brooker on Black Mirror since its inception in 2011 when it still aired on the UK's Channel 4.

Season 6, which consisted of five episodes, was released back in June after a four-year hiatus from our screens. The most recent installment's cast included Annie Murphy, Salma Hayek, Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Zazie Beetz, and Paapa Essiedu.

The series is known for its tech-related twists, but Brooker doesn't want it to get pigeon-holed. "There was a slight danger... that people were bracketing [the series] as the 'tech is bad' show – and I found that a bit frustrating partly because I always felt like, 'Well the show isn't saying tech is bad, the show is saying people are fucked up,'" he previously told GamesRadar+ . "So, you know, 'Get it right!'"