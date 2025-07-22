The Avatar: Fire and Ash trailer will play before Fantastic Four: First Steps, and early reactions say it "looks every bit as spectacular as the previous films"

Avatar: Fire and Ash is still a few months away, but the first official trailer is finally being unveiled this weekend on the big screen. This highly anticipated first look will play exclusively before The Fantastic Four: First Steps screenings, and will be available to watch online at a later date.

In the meantime, the first reactions from journalists are already in, and they are already predicting that this will be the "biggest movie of 2025."

"Got to see the AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH trailer early. Nothing else to say but it looks every bit as spectacular as the previous films. Darker vibes to everything plus a tantalising glimpse of the antagonist Varang. Ready to return to Pandora in December," wrote Doug Jamieson on X (@itsdougjam).

"I have seen the trailer for #AVATAR Fire and Ash, and it is as stunning as anyone is anticipating," shared Austin Burke (@theBurk3nator). "James Cameron once again looks to be unleashing a powerful story that will resonate, and the visuals are (somehow) on another level. There is no doubt in my mind that this WILL be the biggest movie of 2025, and epic doesn’t feel like it does this trailer justice… It is truly beyond epic. THE HYPE IS REAL."

More reactions praise the "stunning visuals, giving us glimpses of the new volcanic environments", and they point at a vibe shift for the threequel, as "the world of Pandora feels darker and meaner, more aggressive" in this new movie. Other journalists are also praising Oona Chaplin’s performance as Varang, who "carves a compelling antagonist for Jake and Neytiri".

You can read some of the most notable reactions so far below.

Caught the trailer for AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH (in high frame rate 3D) and the world of Pandora feels darker and meaner, more aggressive. Oona Chaplin’s Varang carves a compelling antagonist for Jake and Neytiri, looking forward to more of her. pic.twitter.com/pzrVT15yrXJuly 22, 2025

Call me Ash cuz that trailer was Fire 🔥. Those 3D glasses made me feel like I was in Pandora, almost too close. Nobody is touching Cameron visually. The next Avatar looks amazing. And I have no idea what it’s about. Perfect trailer. Give us nothing, Jim! #AvatarFireAndAsh pic.twitter.com/9LiD7UT0gXJuly 22, 2025

Just saw the AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH trailer in 3D on the big screen, and it looks like James Cameron’s third chapter in this epic saga is set to deliver once again! The trailer leans heavily on the stunning visuals, giving us glimpses of the new volcanic environments on Pandora &… pic.twitter.com/mVuYTgEZA0July 21, 2025

AVATAR: FIRE & ASH looks crazy good! Emotional, action-packed, filled with surprises, and it looks fantastic in Dolby 3D HFR with Atmos. Day one! pic.twitter.com/uJycipIR6CJuly 22, 2025

Got to see the AVATAR: FIRE AND ASH trailer early. Nothing else to say but it looks every bit as spectacular as the previous films. Darker vibes to everything plus a tantalising glimpse of the antagonist Varang. Ready to return to Pandora in December. #Avatar pic.twitter.com/WhamUPEzVbJuly 22, 2025

The multi-billion-dollar franchise is finally back, and things are about to change for Jake and Neytiri's family. Avatar: Fire and Ash is set to introduce the "Ash People," a fire-based Na'vi clan, also known as the Mangkwan Clan, and which is led by Oona Chaplin's Varang.

The cast includes Sam Worthington as Jake Sully and Sigourney Weaver as Kiri, joined by Stephen Lang, Kate Winslet, Giovanni Ribisi, Edie Falco, and Jermaine Clement.

Hopefully we'll get more details about the plot from the trailer. For now, Cameron has previously stated that Avatar: Fire and Ash will be "a bit longer" than the previous film, which was already over three hours.

Avatar: Fire and Ash hits theaters on December 19, 2025. Avatar 4 is set to hit theaters in 2029. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2025 and beyond, or, skip ahead to our complete list of movie release dates.