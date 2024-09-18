Parasite director's next movie has already got the seal of approval from its writer: "I can't express how jazzed I am right now"

Some authors can be a little precious whenever their books are given the big-screen treatment; Stephen King was notoriously disappointed with Stanley Kubrick's The Shining, Roald Dahl wasn't keen on Willa Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, and P. L. Travers banned Disney from adapting any of the follow-up novels after 1964's Mary Poppins.

Writer Edward Ashton, though, couldn't be more "jazzed" about Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's take on his2022 sci-fi outing Mickey7.

Retitled Mickey 17, the film sees The Batman's Robert Pattinson play "a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact."

Taking to Twitter to share the first official trailer, Ashton wrote: "Many folks have asked if I'm nervous about what Director Bong will do with my baby. I always said no. This shows you why. I knew from our first conversation that Bong got MICKEY7. It's dark and deep and funny and I can't express how jazzed I am right now."

Set to mark Bong's second English-language film after Okja in 2017, the darkly comedic thriller also stars Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Toni Collette, and Mark Ruffalo. It follows on from Parasite's history-making Palme d'Or and Academy Award victories in 2019 and 2020, respectively.

Mickey 17 releases in theaters on January 31, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the most exciting upcoming movies heading our way, or our breakdown of the best sci-fi movies of all time for some viewing inspiration.