Sci-fi meets dark comedy in first trailer for Robert Pattinson’s new movie from Parasite director

The first trailer for Parasite director Bong Joon-ho's new movie Mickey 17 is here – and we can expect sci-fi, dark comedy, and multiple Robert Pattinsons.

Pattinson plays Mickey, an "expendable." Per the movie's synopsis, he's "a disposable employee on a human expedition sent to colonize the ice world Niflheim. After one iteration dies, a new body is regenerated with most of his memories intact."

Right off the bat, the trailer opens with Mickey's hand getting cut off in space. "If you were thinking at this point, 'What have I done?'" he explains in a voiceover, "nothing was working out and I wanted to get off Earth." Sent on "one mission after another," Mickey's deaths are in aid of scientific research.

"It's not looking very good for you," Steven Yeun's character calls out at one point, as Mickey plummets through some ice into some sort of alien's den. "Yeah, I know," he says, unbothered. Mickey's repetitious life cycle hits a hefty bump in the road, however, when he comes face-to-face with himself – he's now a 'Multiple.'

"In the case of Multiples, we exterminate every individual!" cries Mark Ruffalo's character, who looks to be back on top, flamboyant Poor Things form, before Mickey finds he has to fight for his life in a very different way.

This is Bong's first movie since 2019's Parasite, which made history as the first Korean movie to win the Palme d'Or at Cannes and the first non-English-language movie to win Best Picture at the Oscars. He also wrote the script for Mickey 17, which is based on the novel Mickey7 by Edward Ashton. Alongside Pattinson, Yeun, and Ruffalo, the cast also includes Toni Collette and Naomi Ackie.

The movie was originally meant to be released back in March this year, but was taken off Warner Bros.' release schedule due to delays in post-production. Now, though, it's set to bow in January 2025.

Mickey 17 arrives in theaters on January 31, 2025. In the meantime, check out our guide to the most exciting movie release dates still to come in 2024.