Graphic novel that inspired one of Tom Cruise's highest-rated actioners is being turned into an anime movie

All You Need is Kill has been given the anime treatment

All You Need is Kill anime
(Image credit: STUDIO 4C)
【特報】ALL YOU NEED IS KILL ティザーPV／“ALL YOU NEED IS KILL” 1st teaser trailer - YouTube 【特報】ALL YOU NEED IS KILL ティザーPV／“ALL YOU NEED IS KILL” 1st teaser trailer - YouTube
Watch On

All You Need is Kill, the graphic novel that inspired acclaimed sci-fi action movie Edge of Tomorrow, is getting the anime treatment.

According to Crunchyroll, CGI artist Kenichiro Akimoto (Children of the Sea, Green Lantern: Emerald Knights) is set to direct for STUDIO 4°C. Despite there already being a teaser, which you can watch above, the voice cast remains under wraps for now. Judging by the description on YouTube, though, it's going to be told from the perspective of secondary character Rita "Rose" Vrataski...

Written by Hiroshi Sakurazaka, and illustrated by Yoshitoshi Abe, the original material was first published in Japan in December 2004. It centers on a soldier named Keiji Kiriya, who discovers he's stuck in a time loop while battling a vicious alien race. Resetting every time he dies, Keiji slowly, painfully learns ways to best their enemies -- and on his 158th go-around, he gets contacted by a mysterious ally, a renowned warrior dubbed the Full Metal Bitch (AKA Rita). Could she be the key to defeating the extraterrestrials for good?

It was translated into English by Viz Media in July 2009. In 2014, the novel was adapted into a manga series by Moriarty the Patriot's Ryosuke Takeuchi and Death Note's Takeshi Obata -- and in that same year, a live-action Hollywood movie was released.

Starring Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt, the film version was directed by Doug Liman. It grossed $370 million at the worldwide box office and currently holds an impressive 91% on Rotten Tomatoes. 

Over the years, rumors of a sequel have been circling, with Liman telling Empire as recently as July 2024: "We keep talking about it. We love that world. I don't know how long Cameron took with his Terminators, but at the time it felt like a long time."

"Tom and I just actually rewatched it about two months ago, because I hadn't seen it in 10 years," he continued. "I was like, 'Wow, that is a really good movie.'"

While we wait for more info on the latest All You Need is Kill movie, check out our guides to all the new anime on the way or our selection of the best anime of all time.

