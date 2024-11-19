New on Netflix: The biggest movies and shows to watch this week (Nov 19-24)

New to Netflix this week are a scattering of truly unmissable movies and TV shows. Perhaps the biggest is the conclusion to Arcane season 2, with the animated show based on League of Legends impressing after its debut earlier this month. Naturally, that isn't all – The Piano Lesson from director Malcolm Washington, starring John David Washington, is picking up some early buzz, while rom-com The Merry Gentlemen is the latest Christmas movie to join the service in advance of the holidays.

Even in those three spotlights there's a massive range of choice, which is why I still consider Netflix to be among the best streaming services out there. That's only backed up by looking at the full list of movies and shows which are new on Netflix this week (Nov 19-24). Still given the scope of everything coming to Netflix in November , I know it can be a little difficult to pick and choose. So keep reading to find our pick of what to watch on Netflix this week, along with the full list of what's coming and going from the service.

New on Netflix this week: Editor's Pick

Arcane season 2, act 3

Arcane season 2 made its debut earlier this month and it is a certifiable hit. The show sat comfortably in the Netflix Top 10 shows on November 15 , and we expect the same to be true when the final act airs this Saturday. If you aren't caught up there's still time to whip through the first two acts, and you can read our Arcane season 2 review to get our impressions on it so far. The long and short of it is that it's one of best Netflix shows out there right now, a dazzling descent into the world of League of Legends no matter your experience with what is (arguably) the best MOBA game there ever was.

Watch Arcane season 2 on Netflix when Act 3 airs on Saturday, November 23.

Everything new on Netflix: Nov 18-24

November 18, 2024

Wonderoos Season 2

November 19, 2024

UNT. Adam Ray / Dr. Comedy Phil Special

Zombieverse: New Blood

November 20, 2024

Adoration

Buy Now: The Shopping Conspiracy

GTMAX

The Merry Gentlemen

Our Oceans

Rhythm + Flow (Season 2)

Shahs of Sunset (Seasons 3-4)

November 21, 2024

Maybe Baby 2

Tokyo Override

November 22, 2024

900 Days Without Anabel

The Empress Season 2

Gold Rush Seasons 1-2

The Helicopter Heist

JOY

The Piano Lesson

Pokémon Horizons: The Series (Part 4)

Spellbound

Tex Mex Motors Season 2

Transmitzvah

When the Phone Rings

November 23, 2024

Arcane Season 2, Act 3

Everything leaving Netflix this week

November 19, 2024

Shahs of Sunset seasons 1-2

November 22, 2024

Evil Dead Rise

Sausage Party

