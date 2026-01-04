Netflix Assassin’s Creed adaptation finds a new cast member in A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms star

The castlist for Netflix’s live-action adaptation of Assassin’s Creed is slowly stepping out of the shadows. The newest person to join the ranks is Australian talent, Tanzyn Crawford, who will also soon be seen walking through Westeros in the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off series, A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms.

According to Deadline, Crawford will play a series regular on the upcoming show exploring Ubisoft’s 18-year-old franchise of hidden blades and conveniently placed haystacks. She’ll join the previously confirmed Toby Wallace, Lola Petticrew, Zachary Hart, and Laura Marcus. At the time of writing, all their roles are being kept under lock and key and are probably guarded by two people in shifty hoods who are really good at parkour.

Filming is being eyed in 2026, with shooting taking place in Italy, which would understandably get any Ezio Auditore fans a little excited. Unfortunately, with all this secrecy, there’s no confirmation of which time period we’ll be visiting in the show or which member of the creed will be in the spotlight.

For now, we can look forward to seeing Crawford wandering around Westeros in A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms. The upcoming show, which is set for release on January 18 on HBO Max, will follow Peter Claffey as Ser Duncan the Tall, who also goes by the name “Dunk,” and his squire, Aegon Targaryen (Dexter Sol Ansell), aka “Egg.” Crawford will play Tanselle, a travelling puppeteer who crosses paths with Dunk and Egg on their journey of sword and shield smashing.

