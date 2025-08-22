Forget Star Wars and Marvel, Disney is reportedly looking for fresh IPs that will lure a Gen Z male audience to the brand

It sounds as though Disney has boys on the brain, as the studio is reportedly on the lookout for fresh content that will specifically appeal to young men.

Walt Disney Studios is apparently desperate to draw in Gen Z men, so much so that leadership has tasked Hollywood creatives to pitch original movies that will bring young men (aged 13-28) back to the brand "in a meaningful way," as reported by Variety.

Apparently, this has been going on for months, but what is most interesting is that the studio has been calling for original concepts rather than remakes and reboots. From the outside, it seems as though the studio caters to men plenty with the mass of Marvel shows and Star Wars spin-offs on Disney Plus, not to mention three new MCU additions in theaters this year.

But, what was predicted to be a major win for Disney’s Marvel arm, The Fantastic Four: First Steps, has so far drawn in just over $470 million worldwide. This is a far cry from Marvel’s heyday with the Avengers series, despite Fantastic Four’s respectable 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. So, what will the studio do?

The person reportedly tasked with finding new content is the President of Disney Live Action Studios and 20th Century Studios, David Greenbaum. Disney's live-action film sector has certainly been lacking in recent years. It seems like what the studio needs is a viral success like A Minecraft Movie to pull in those younger male viewers.

However, Disney dosen't have to worry too much as the studio still reigned supreme at the box office last year thanks to Inside Out 2, and it saw great success this year with the live action remake of Lilo & Stitch. Next year looks promising too, with James Cameron’s highly anticipated Avatar 3 and animated sequel Zootopia 2 heading to the big screen. However, we have to admit that neither of the titles screams teenage boy.

