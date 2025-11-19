Wonder Man star says the series is "tongue-in-cheek" and "self-aware" about its place in the MCU: "There’ll be commentary about superhero fatigue"

"We're doing something that, tonally, feels much different than really any other Marvel show, or any other films"

Teasers for Disney Plus' upcoming Wonder Man MCU streaming series have indicated that the show will not shy away from addressing topics like so-called superhero fatigue and an overabundance of superhero media. Now, speaking to Empire, star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who portrays Simon Williams/Wonder Man in the series, has confirmed that the show's "self-aware" approach will touch directly on superhero fatigue and more.

"We're doing something that, tonally, feels much different than really any other Marvel show, or any other films. We're doing something that's fresh, and a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit self-aware," Mateen explains.

