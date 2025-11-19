Wonder Man star says the series is "tongue-in-cheek" and "self-aware" about its place in the MCU: "There’ll be commentary about superhero fatigue"

Teasers for Disney Plus' upcoming Wonder Man MCU streaming series have indicated that the show will not shy away from addressing topics like so-called superhero fatigue and an overabundance of superhero media. Now, speaking to Empire, star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, who portrays Simon Williams/Wonder Man in the series, has confirmed that the show's "self-aware" approach will touch directly on superhero fatigue and more.

"We're doing something that, tonally, feels much different than really any other Marvel show, or any other films. We're doing something that's fresh, and a bit tongue-in-cheek, a bit self-aware," Mateen explains.

"The show is self-aware, without looking directly into the camera. There'll be commentary about superhero fatigue and things like that, but to me, it's just dressing. That's not really the aim of the show. The focus of the show is about an actor's journey. It's about a journey of friendship."

The friendship in question will be between Mateen's Simon Williams and his fellow actor Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley), who first appeared in Iron Man 3 as an actor hired to embody the fictional role of the terrorist known as the Mandarin, Tony Stark's comic book arch-enemy.

Slattery was last seen in 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings bonding with the eponymous hero.

In comics, Wonder Man is powered by ionic energy which gives him super strength, nigh invulnerability, and the power to transform into a being of pure energy. It also has the side effect of making him just about immortal, as he's died and come back to life more than almost any other superhero.

Wonder Man will run for eight episodes, premiering on Disney Plus on January 27, 2026. In the meantime, stay up to date on all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows that are in the works.