New look at Daredevil: Born Again shows Charlie Cox’s titular hero and nemesis Kingpin in a new light – and might tease a new villain

Brand new Daredevil: Born Again promotional art has been unveiled at Disney’s annual fan event D23, giving us a closer look at Daredevil, Kingpin, and a possible hint to another comic book character.

The art, which you can see below, was posted on Twitter by Phase Zero in attendance at the event who say the graffiti-like promo art was presented through a TVA time door in what looks to be a makeshift NYC alleyway. On one wall we see a spray-painted depiction of Daredevil with the words ‘Born Again’ written underneath, and to the right is Kingpin whose face has been painted twice one slightly smiling and one frowning, with the words ‘King’ and ‘Pin’ printed on each side.

Daredevil: Born Again art seen through a TVA time door at #D23. pic.twitter.com/zIKKU1VqAaAugust 9, 2024

Other than leaked set images and its new logo, this is the officially released first look we have had at the upcoming Marvel Studios' TV reboot, which is due to premiere on Disney Plus next spring. We already knew that Vincent D'Onofrio was returning as Kingpin, just as he appeared in the original Netflix series, but this look confirms he will be back in his regular white suit as the power-hungry crime lord.

However, the most interesting part of this promo art is the fact that it is painted. Why you ask? Well, after a picture of the Daredevil: Born Again set was leaked showing Kingpin graffitied on a wall, it was predicted that a rather vicious comic book villain may be getting their on-screen debut, Muse. Not only a supervillain but a prolific serial killer, Muse is one of Marvel’s most violent baddies who likes to paint murals… using his victims’ blood.

But it looks like we will have to wait a little longer for Muse’s confirmed involvement, as an official synopsis for the series is yet to be revealed. However, the first trailer was recently shown behind closed doors seeing Cox back in the iconic Daredevil suit. Plus it has been confirmed that the show welcomes back the bulk of the 2015 original's cast including, Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Wilson Bethel as Bullseye, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle AKA The Punisher.

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney Plus in March 2025. For more, check out our guide on how to watch The Defenders saga in order, or see upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows for everything else the MCU has in store.