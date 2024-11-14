Marvel TV head says there's a wider MCU future planned for Daredevil and Punisher following Daredevil: Born Again

Next year, upcoming MCU show Daredevil: Born Again will premiere on Disney Plus, but Marvel TV head Brad Winderbaum says that the season will not mark the end of Charlie Cox’s Daredevil and Jon Bernthal’s The Punisher.

"He's so great in that role and I can't wait for you to see him on screen in this series and there's absolutely a future for him in the MCU afterwards," said Winderbaum on the Phase Hero podcast , when asked if he sees a future for The Punisher after the series.

But before we can think that far ahead, it sounds like there is a lengthy future in store for the upcoming series. "I think it's a series that can run for multiple seasons," said the Marvel TV head, explaining that the "intricate" New York setting they have created for the show is a lot like Game of Thrones in that "there's just multiple factions vying for power in really complex ways."

Welcoming back Cox as the civil servant by day and vigilante by night, Daredevil: Born Again follows the hero as he battles new foes and old on the violent streets of New York City. The official synopsis reads: "Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course."

"I actually don't think the audience is ready for Daredevil: Born Again like, it goes really deep in these characters," teased Winderbaum. "It is one of the more violent things we've put on screen but it's in service of kind of a greater tragedy that is really compelling."

Alongside Cox and Bernthal, the series welcomes back original cast members including Deborah Ann Woll as Karen Page, Elden Henson as Foggy Nelson, Vincent D’Onofrio as Kingpin, and Wilson Bethel as Poindexter. The show adds new faces Michael Gandolfini, Margarita Levieva, Jeremy Earl, and Ayelet Zurer, too.

Daredevil: Born Again hits Disney Plus on March 4, 2025. For more, check out our guide to upcoming Marvel movies and TV shows, as well as how to watch Marvel movies in order.